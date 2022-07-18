In the NBA 2K23 Summer League final game on Sunday, Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory against the New York Knicks. Since 2017, Portland has appeared in the final game three times, winning the second time. Jabari Walker, who ended with 14 points and 11 rebounds, led the Trail Blazers’ bench scoring with 36 points.

Portland’s Trendon Watford earned game MVP honors with a final tally of 19 points and 7 rebounds. They made a run, according to Watford, in the fourth or late third. “I’m absolutely proud of all these guys. We stayed together and turned it up when we got back in. We had a great chemistry from the beginning, and I’m really happy for all these folks. The “Blazers Duo” won the Summer League championship, as many players predicted.