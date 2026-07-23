Arsenal sign Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for €40m

Arsenal have completed the signing of Greece winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for around €40 million, a Belgian Pro League record, according to the source text. The 24-year-old arrives after a season in Belgium that yielded 22 goals and 29 assists in all competitions and earned him Belgian Pro League Player of the Season honors.

Tzolis’ route back to the Premier League began four years ago when Norwich City paid a then-club record €10 million to sign him from PAOK, according to the source. Limited minutes, coaching changes and Norwich’s relegation led to an August 2023 loan to Fortuna Düsseldorf, which included a purchase option. After scoring more than 20 goals in Germany’s second tier, Fortuna exercised that option in summer 2024 and then sold him to Club Brugge for a reported €6.5 million.

Primarily a right-footed inverted winger who usually plays on the left, Tzolis can operate across the front line, according to the source. At Club Brugge he was used in a role that allowed him to cut inside from the left and shoot with power and curl from between the opposing right back and centre back; in Champions League competition he recorded two goals and one assist.

Statistically, Tzolis posted 3.1 shots per 90 minutes last season while his expected-goals per shot was 0.14, figures the source says reflect Brugge’s tactical freedom for him and a heavy attacking focus built around his threat. The source also notes that his shot selection leaves room for improvement, even as his high-volume shooting produced strong end-product numbers.

Beyond shooting, the source highlights Tzolis’ two-footedness and his ability to dribble on the outside, deliver early crosses and cut the ball back from the byline. He is also noted for quick combinations and diagonal runs that create space for teammates, and the source mentions his set-piece ability as an additional facet of his game.