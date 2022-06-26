Riner’s first-round throw of 191 feet, 1 inch stood as the competition’s best effort. Her season-long throw of 198 feet, which set a school record and led the country, made her the favorite going into the competition. Maddie Harris of Nebraska, who placed second with a throw of 189 feet, 3 inches, was Riner’s main competition.

Nik Arrhenius, the BYU throws coach, said “I’m very proud of her. She was under pressure. Everyone was after her since she entered as No. 1. She managed the strain. She completed the circle.” Riner was qualified for the NCAA championships for the first time in 2018 as a freshman. She has been working towards this title since then.