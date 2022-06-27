In his 23 at-bats and four starts as a freshman, Kash batted.174 with four hits, including one double, but struggled with nine strikeouts. Despite the contact troubles, Kash was anticipated to contend for the starting first base position in 2023 after Ivan Melendez’s departure, a position that would now probably go to Jared Thomas.

Rising sophomore right-handed pitcher Joshua Stewart, one of the most interesting talents in the 2021 class, entered the transfer portal to look for a new home. Joshua Stewart is now heading to Texas A&M, where his cousin Kohl Stewart signed before departing for professional baseball. The other players that went through the portal were Jace Hutchins and Justin Eckhard.