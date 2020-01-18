Astros News: Alex Bregman Speaks on Sign-Stealing Scandal For First Time

While we have heard from many around the game of baseball regarding the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing saga, Alex Bregman is yet to speak. Bregman finished second in the AL MVP vote in 2019 behind Mike Trout. So this is no small-time role player we are talking about.

Brian McTaggart got some footage of Bregman answering questions on Saturday. Notably, the Astros are holding their organizational ‘feel good’ event of the winter. And what a time to have to hold something like that for the Houston organization. Remember, they have no current general manager or manager after A.J. Hinch and Jeff Lunhow were fired by the owner.

Alex Bregman on sign-stealing saga: “The Commissioner came out with a report, MLB did their report and the Astros did what they did. They made their decision on what they’re going to do.”

More from Bregman in this video: pic.twitter.com/dKIfVFROFS — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) January 18, 2020

Via McTaggart, here’s what Bregman says from the Astros winter event:

Furthermore, reporters ask if the Astros’ world title is tainted based upon the things that have come out.

“I trust in baseball’s decision, and I have no further comment.”

Now that’s a statement that wreaks of truth. Truly, what could Bregman really say? It’s only my opinion, but he’s probably hiding the seeds of some level of guilt in all of this. If I am Bregman, I feel about two feet tall with all those microphones in my face.

It’s going to be an interesting 2020 season for all Astros players. How they respond will tell a story all in it’s own.