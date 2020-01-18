Blue Jays News: Toronto Unveils New Uniforms

Quietly or perhaps not quietly, the Toronto Blue Jays teased #NewBlue all week on their social media accounts. Indeed, this was a reference to their new uniforms that would be revealed at their organization’s winterfest at Rogers Center in Toronto.

On Saturday, the Blue Jays flashed a new look that will represent the new era of baseball in Toronto as well as paying homage to the past. Shi Davidi amongst other reporters gave everyone the first look.

Notably, Cavan Biggio, Randall Grichuk, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came out of a smoke tunnel wearing the new threads.

When asked why he liked the new uniforms, Guerrero Jr. said the following:

“Simply, I like the way my teammates look.”

It was cool to watch the unveiling, because Guerrero Jr. actually waived off the help of his translator when he answered. Remember, last season he faced a storm of tweets on social media during the Home Run Derby because of his lack of english usage at the event. Now, it appears Guerrero Jr. has worked on more than his physique this winter. It was cool to see.

Finally, the Blue Jays look pretty sharp. They are hardly the only team to go back to the past in using powder blue. The Rangers, Royals, and Twins are three other teams that have chosen the same route heading into 2020. However, it’s hard to disagree that the Jays did this thing right in every way. They ring in the Nike era with a bang.