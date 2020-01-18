Titans News: Mattress Mack Wants Huge Bet on Tennessee for AFC Title Game

If at first you don’t succeed, dust yourself off and try again. Isn’t that how the saying goes?

Notably, that’s what Houston furniture tycoon Mattress Mack wants to do this weekend. On Saturday morning, Mack was looking for some action. By action, we mean Mack wants to place one million dollars on the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

See his tweet here:

Need legal US Sportsbook to take 1M on Titans +300 — MattressMack (@MattressMack) January 18, 2020

Remember, Mattress Mack lost a monster bet on the Houston Astros to win the 2019 World Series. However, he was only hedging a large coupon that went the other way if they ended up winning it; so nothing was harmed.

Furthermore, notice that Mack doesn’t want the touchdown in his back pocket the Chiefs are favored by. No, he wants the whole thing; to quote Bob Barker in Happy Gilmore. Mack believes the Titans will win the game, and he is willing to put a million dollars on the outcome if any legal USA sportsbook will take the bet.

Obviously this should be concerning for Chiefs fans and backers. One must ask, if he’s willing to bet a million dollars on this game out of nowhere; what does he know? And why this game? Typically, someone with that kind of coin must have a good reason for wanting to bet that amount on the outcome of a game like this.

Perhaps Andy Reid will miss out again. We have to wait about 24 hours to find out.