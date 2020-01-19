Astros News: Jose Altuve Says Houston Will Be In World Series Again

To say the least, it’s been a week for the Houston Astros and second baseman Jose Altuve. Earlier Saturday, Alex Bregman spoke from the Astros’ winter organization gathering with fans.

While Bregman had little to say, the same can’t be said for Altuve. In fact, Altuve came off quite confident to reporters. Have a look at what he said in the clip below.

"Believe me, at the end of the year everything will be fine. We’re gonna be in the World Series again." –Astros 2nd baseman Jose Altuve (via @MarkBermanFox26)pic.twitter.com/O6HWScpW0D — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2020

Almost doubling down, Altuve says the Astros are going to their third World Series in four years in 2020.

Wow, that’s a strong prediction to say the least. It wouldn’t be the craziest thing ever – Houston has a strong roster, even without a manager – but don’t you take it one day at a time at this stage?

Equally important, Altuve should just worry about not getting suspended. Remember, just days ago the internet ran rampant with speculation about him wearing a buzzer device under his uniform. All of this was for good reason.

We have said it before, and we will say it again. The 2020 season makes for must-see tv when the Astros are playing.