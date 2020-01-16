Astros News: Here Is A Possible Picture of Jose Altuve’s Jersey Buzzer

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros could be in some unexpected hot water. Building off our earlier story about Carlos Beltran’s niece sounding the whistle on Altuve and Alex Bregman, a picture emerges in our headline photograph from Boy Howdy on twitter.

Take a look closely, and man you bet Altuve never thought this would resurface and matter. What appears to look like a buzzer worn underneath the jersey of the uniform – as Beltran’s niece states – is clearly seen. Have a look for yourself at this photo from the 2017 World Series:

Jose Altuve accused of wearing a buzzer on his right shoulder by @Jomboy_'s sources and Carlos Beltran's niece. Here's a picture from the 2017 World Series–could this be it? pic.twitter.com/qyYdwSed3l — Boy Howdy (@BoyHowdyESPN) January 16, 2020

If I was handicapping or predicting what I think will happen, I think baseball will be forced to look into these allegations.

Clearly, something is up with this wrinkle in the story. And if it can be proven that certain players were using technology to cheat, how can you punish people running the organization and organization itself; but not the players?

You can’t is the answer. And Altuve will be a Hall of Fame caliber player who will probably fall into the grasp next.

We felt days ago when punishment was initially handed down that the firestorm had only began. It appears like we are a long ways from done on this one.

We will have more on this story as it develops. I have to go, my door is buzzing.

Jose Altuve running off the field to privately change into LCS champs T-shirt also seems very suspect in light of recent allegations. 👀 (🎥: @NYYDJ2)pic.twitter.com/zIvKFLj7vM — theScore (@theScore) January 16, 2020

Remember this? It’s when Altuve ran off the field following the walk-off home run against Aroldis Chapman – the home run that ended the Yankees 2019 season. Why didn’t he stay and celebrate with his teammates?

Here's Ken Rosenthal, who broke the news of the Astros cheating scandal, asking Jose Altuve why he was telling teammates not to rip his jersey off after the walk-off home run in Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS: pic.twitter.com/xoBGX159QG — Kyle ⚾️ (@KyleNYY) January 16, 2020

Ken Rosenthal asked Altuve why he was so weird about his shirt. His answer was a little puzzling.

Take a look at the at bat when altuve hit the walk off homer off Chapman a guy who throws 100+ MPH he was all the way up in the box NO ONE IS UP IN THE BOX ON CHAPMAN as if he was waiting for offspeed (which he knew when it would come) RT to spread this FUCK altuve #takeitback pic.twitter.com/Nt2SIT3XGI — 161st Street Podcast (@the161pod) January 16, 2020

Then there’s this bit, if you’re a mechanics person. Not human.

Finally, this is probably the most damning one.