in MLB

Astros News: Here Is A Possible Picture of Jose Altuve’s Jersey Buzzer

Altuve photo appears to show player wore buzzer in 2017 World Series

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros could be in some unexpected hot water. Building off our earlier story about Carlos Beltran’s niece sounding the whistle on Altuve and Alex Bregman, a picture emerges in our headline photograph from Boy Howdy on twitter.

Take a look closely, and man you bet Altuve never thought this would resurface and matter. What appears to look like a buzzer worn underneath the jersey of the uniform – as Beltran’s niece states – is clearly seen. Have a look for yourself at this photo from the 2017 World Series:

If I was handicapping or predicting what I think will happen, I think baseball will be forced to look into these allegations.

Clearly, something is up with this wrinkle in the story. And if it can be proven that certain players were using technology to cheat, how can you punish people running the organization and organization itself; but not the players?

You can’t is the answer. And Altuve will be a Hall of Fame caliber player who will probably fall into the grasp next.

We felt days ago when punishment was initially handed down that the firestorm had only began. It appears like we are a long ways from done on this one.

We will have more on this story as it develops. I have to go, my door is buzzing.

More Altuve Buzzing Weird Content

Remember this? It’s when Altuve ran off the field following the walk-off home run against Aroldis Chapman – the home run that ended the Yankees 2019 season. Why didn’t he stay and celebrate with his teammates?

Ken Rosenthal asked Altuve why he was so weird about his shirt. His answer was a little puzzling.

Then there’s this bit, if you’re a mechanics person. Not human.

Finally, this is probably the most damning one.

Written by Clint Evans

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Every Houstonian should be offered an option of (publicly or privately), kicking a player of their choice in the ass… -Of course, a sign will be given if a hard kick is coming…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MLB News: Carlos Beltran’s Niece Blows Whistle on Astros Players