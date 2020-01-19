Chiefs News: Kansas City Advances To First Super Bowl in 50 Years

Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl. Entire careers came and went with the franchise blowing games like the one today at Arrowhead Stadium. With the way this one started, you couldn’t help but think it could be another chapter in the storybook.

The Titans built a 10-0 lead before the Chiefs could get to the smelling salts. Then they awoke. Still, the Chiefs climbed out of a 10-0 and 17-7 hole in this one to cut it to 17-14. Just before the half, Patrick Mahomes swung the momentum with the best run of his career.

Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZC8Ts5dHqK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

Deep in the fourth quarter, after a lot of running the ball and milking the clock in Titan-like fashion, Mahomes went for the kill shot.

PATRICK MAHOMES CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/VPZHZ6SiMZ — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 19, 2020

And how can you not be happy for the Chiefs? Undeniably one of the most exciting teams in football, they will be who we all watch on Super Bowl Sunday; awaiting the winner of the 49ers and Packers later today.

Mahomes went 23 for 35 for 294 yards and three passing touchdowns, and another playoff game with no interceptions. Thus far, Mahomes has not thrown an interception in four career postseason games.

Finally, the black cat is off the back of Andy Reid. The Lamar Hunt Trophy is his for this year. Don’t forget that Mattress Mack is now 0-2 on his heavily publicized bets.

While the main story is about the Chiefs, credit should be given to the Titans as well. They knocked off Tom Brady and the Patriots. Then they took down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a year they seemed unstoppable. In the end, the Chiefs were just too high-octane for them to slow down once more.