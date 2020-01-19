Chiefs News: Head Coach Andy Reid Going on Diet For Miami Super Bowl

See, the Kansas City Chiefs making their first Super Bowl in 50 years is already more fun then if their Sunday opponent would have advanced.

Sure, Mike Vrabel would have had some good postgame quotes. But Andy Reid is already humoring us with his Cheshire Cat charm. Remember, this year’s Super Bowl takes place in Miami. Therefore, Reid said in his postgame press conference that he’s going to go on a diet so he can fit in his clothes.

"Need to get on a diet so I can fit in my clothes …" —Andy Reid on going to Miami for the Super Bowl 🌴 pic.twitter.com/tqtQ2Xe7Dz — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 20, 2020

It’s no surprise that Reid was chumming it up and in a good mood following the 35-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship. For 20 years, Reid has been a head coach. Until today, he was the longest tenured coach in any pro sport not to play for a championship.

Now, he will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl in two weeks against most likely; the San Francisco 49ers.

You have to be happy for the guy. He’s always seemed like a pleasant fellow, and he went through so much with the loss of his son a few years back at a young age.

Furthermore, the Chiefs are just a bag of fun. Recall that the Tennessee Titans made Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson look pedestrian. Then think about what the Chiefs did to them on a day where their offense wasn’t great, but merely ‘pretty good’. That’s what can happen when you face the Chiefs, and that’s why they will make a great watch during the Super Bowl in Miami.

Plus, Reid may shed a few pounds. Though I wouldn’t count on it. A skinny Andy Reid is not as much fun as the current version.