Chiefs News: Frank Clark Has Words for Derrick Henry

Undeniably, Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher Frank Clark provides the nastiness to a defense a team needs. For instance, before the AFC Championship; he put record-setting running back Derrick Henry on notice with bulletin board material.

Here is what Clark said prior to the game:

“He’s not hard to hit. He’s just a big guy. Honestly he should be running harder at his weight and at his size. I don’t see no difficulty in tackling him, I don’t look at any running back like they can’t be tackled. He’s not one of the best guys at breaking tackles to me honestly.”

I thought that was asking for trouble. Obviously Henry has been on a tear. He’s the first running back in NFL history to have the kind of run he has over the past three games.

Well, the game happened. Henry ran for 70 yards and met a stout Kansas City run defense that was waiting on him in many instances. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had a plan ready for the Titans’ focal point, and it worked.

Now, Clark has some parting-shot words for Henry.

Frank Clark took a victory lap after the Chiefs stopped Derrick Henry.

In true pro-wrestling promo style, here is what he said following the 35-24 win:

“They come in here, he runs for 70 yards. They call him the best rusher in the league. We sending his a** home early.”

Without question, there’s something to be said for a player who can not only talk; but back it up. Of course, this is the virtue of having former Seahawk Clark on the Kansas City roster. Perhaps all those years of having nice guys weren’t the answer after all for Kansas City.

Remember, Clark has played in Super Bowls before. If ever there was a guy fit to do a little talking before a big game, he was perfect for it.

And if there’s a guy on Super Bowl media day who will get us to write a post, the odds are high it could be Clark.