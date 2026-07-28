2026 NFL training camp: Updated intel from ESPN’s NFL Nation

The 2026 NFL training camps are underway across the country, and ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters are on site daily tracking standouts, position battles, depth-chart movement, cut decisions and developments in each team’s quarterback room, according to ESPN.

ESPN has launched daily camp notebooks for eight clubs that are in full training camp mode: the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. More team files will be added as additional camps open, ESPN said.

Updated depth charts for all 32 teams are available as reporters follow which roster-bubble players could earn spots on the final 53-man rosters, according to ESPN. Coverage will continue through the start of the preseason slate; ESPN noted its reporting will run until the first full week of preseason games begins Aug. 13.

Rookie and veteran reporting dates have clustered in late July, with many teams bringing rookies and veterans to camp between July 21 and July 28. Examples listed by ESPN include the Buffalo Bills at St. John Fisher University, the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, and the New England Patriots at the New Balance Athletics Center in Foxborough.

ESPN’s camp files also cite sites across the league, from the Under Armour Performance Center for the Baltimore Ravens to Missouri Western State University for the Kansas City Chiefs and Saint Vincent College for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Each team entry links to depth charts and clubhouse notes maintained by ESPN’s reporters.

Follow ESPN’s NFL Nation coverage for daily camp notebooks, updates and links to each team’s reporting as camps progress, ESPN said.