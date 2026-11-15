Five questions for the Jets as the second half of the season begins

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The unofficial second half of the New York Jets’ season begins Sunday against the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills (7-1), and the club faces a series of pressing questions after dropping to 2-7.

Chief among them is coach Aaron Glenn’s job security. Owner Woody Johnson tried an in-season change two years ago, firing Robert Saleh after five games, an outcome the team is reluctant to repeat. Johnson has a strong affinity for Glenn and wants to give him every chance, but Glenn’s record stands at 5-21, including 0-8 in the AFC East. Based on opponents’ current records, the remaining schedule ranks 20th in difficulty, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, and includes the Los Angeles Chargers (0-8), Miami Dolphins (1-7) and Arizona Cardinals (3-6).

The quarterback situation also looms. A common NFL pattern is to audition a rookie when a team falls out of contention, and the Jets appear to be on that track with Clemson rookie Cade Klubnik. The X factor is Glenn’s job security: the team must decide during the five games after its Week 13 bye whether to continue with Geno Smith, who is having a solid season, or give Klubnik an audition. The article notes Glenn is likely to stick with Smith longer than many fans want.

The defense requires urgent attention. New York has allowed the second-most points (127) over the past four games. Glenn has described calling defensive plays as his “superpower” and has not ruled out relinquishing playcalling duties, though the story says that seems unlikely. Improvement may be possible: the Jets play only three remaining games against top-18 scoring offenses, but two of those are against Buffalo.

Rookie David Bailey is a bright spot. Bailey has 7.5 sacks, tied for the fifth-most by a player in their first eight career games since the stat became official in 1982, and is a favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year alongside New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese. “He’s already a star right now,” Bills coach Joe Brady said. “He’s going to be a problem for a lot of years.” The club also has a 6% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick, according to ESPN analytics, a figure that would rise to 10% with a loss to Buffalo and an Indianapolis Colts loss to Miami; the Jets own the Colts’ first-round pick.

Geno Smith’s performance shows a striking split, according to ESPN. His QBR is 60.8 in the Jets’ own territory — his best since becoming a full-time starter in 2022 — but falls to 34.8 in opponents’ territory, a 26-point gap that is the largest among qualified passers. ESPN Research finds man coverage increases from 28% to 45% and pressure from 34% to 38% once Smith crosses midfield. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich said he has examined the issue closely and that opponents often change coverage near the 15-yard line. Bills coach Sean Brady and Smith share a long history, having played against each other in a South Florida high school game in 2007.