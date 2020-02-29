Baseball News: Players Can Still Be Punished For Using Marijuana

Although Major League Baseball changed it’s rules and allows marijuana use, there are still limitations. Players are not going to be able to show up under the influence, as expected. From the source:

Players and team personnel who appear under the influence of marijuana or any other cannabinoid during any of the Club’s games, practices, workouts, meetings or otherwise during the course and within the scope of their employment will undergo a mandatory evaluation for a potential treatment program, according to the memo.

Although the MLB and the MLB Players Union removed marijuana from the banned substance. the league is actively taking steps to ensure it is not involved in the game. From what it sounds like, it is being treated much like any other legal substance would be in baseball.

Instead, baseball has turned its attention to opioids, and rightfully so. It is well documented that opioid abuse is rampant in professional sports and can be detrimental to a person’s health.

The agreement includes the following:

All samples collected under the Program will now be tested for the presence of Opioids, Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Synthetic THC

As it turns out, Major League Baseball may be a little more ahead of the times than we thought.