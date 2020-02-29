NBA News: David Beckham Talks About Kobe Bryant’s Life and Legacy

Kobe Bryant touched so many lives in his time on and off the basketball court. Since his tragic death in January, stories have been pouring in about Kobe and what he meant to so many. One of the best parts of those stories has been hearing how he influenced some of the greatest athletes of our generation. As it turns out, David Beckham was one of those athletes.

"I was lucky to live in LA when the Lakers were winning championships, and I was lucky to sit there and watch Kobe." David Beckham says he wouldn't leave Lakers games as long as Kobe was on the floor. (via @noworneverespn) pic.twitter.com/ngTHphQSi7 — ESPN (@espn) February 29, 2020

Beckham stressed that watching Kobe Bryant play was something that he wanted to get the most out of. When asked why he stuck around late in games at Staples Center, he said it was because he wanted to keep watching him play.

Us too David, us too.

As I am sure you know by now, Kobe died in a tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of nine total people just a short month ago. Although his memorial was just this past Monday, the outpouring of stories and anecdotes will no doubt continue to pour out.

The fact that we talk about Kobe, and the way that we talk about him says a lot about him as man, as an athlete, as a husband, and as a father.

Beckham spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy from 2007 to 2012. In that time, he accumulated 18 goals in 98 games after a storied career playing in Europe.