It’s not every day that a player in the NHL reaches the 100 point plateau. The Edmonton Oilers got that on Saturday though, as Leon Draisaitl reached that mark with two goals and an assist against Winnipeg.

"It's a special milestone for me but that's over now. It's about making the playoffs." Draisaitl speaks to hitting the 100-point mark for the second consecutive season pic.twitter.com/DM734FPtiw — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 1, 2020

Draisaitl became the first player to reach the mark since Nikita Kucherov did it last year for the Lightning. His milestone also comes with a caveat, as he is just the tenth player to do it in 65 games played. Draisaitl was playing in his 65th game of the season when he reached the mark.

On breaking the 100-point barrier, Draisaitl was as humble as could be. In fact, he was more focused on the games ahead than the ones behind him.

Edmonton is second in the Pacific Division with 76 points, 4 shy of the first-place Golden Knights. The closest player to Leon in points this season is Boston’s David Pastrnak. Pastrnak has 91 points in 66 games played.