Arsenal make contact for Mexico youngster Gilberto Mora, per TEAMtalk

Arsenal have opened talks with Tijuana about a possible January transfer for 17-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora, according to TEAMtalk. The Mexico international is reported to have a $28 million release clause in his contract and is drawing interest from several European clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica, per the same report.

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be monitoring Manchester City attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki with an eye toward a potential move in January or next summer, TEAMtalk reports. PSG view the 23-year-old France international as a tactical fit and are keeping tabs on whether sanctions related to City’s breach of Premier League financial rules prompt Cherki to seek an exit from the Etihad Stadium.

Internazionale are reportedly weighing a move for Mateo Kovačić, who could become available as a free agent next summer, according to Tuttosport. The 32-year-old Croatia international may be able to discuss pre-contract terms with clubs outside England from January. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have placed Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope on a shortlist of experienced options should Manuel Neuer depart next summer, Sky Sports Deutschland reports; Pope, 34, is being considered as a candidate to back up Jonas Urbig.

AC Milan are tracking Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde as manager Ruben Amorim seeks defensive depth after Pervis Estupiñán’s injury, Calciomercato reports. Mundo Deportivo adds that Barcelona would pursue a new central defender if it sanctioned Balde’s exit because of Andreas Christensen’s injury absence. Aston Villa have emerged as possible suitors to take Real Madrid striker Endrick on loan in January, Cadena SER reports; the 20-year-old Brazil international has logged only four minutes in LaLiga under José Mourinho, with Arsenal and Roma also reportedly monitoring his situation.

The roundup also highlights several other reported moves: Liverpool advancing contract talks with 18-year-old Rio Ngumoha (Football Insider); Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović turning down Manchester City last summer (Florian Plettenberg); SC Freiburg resisting January approaches for Igor Matanović (Football Insider); Bournemouth planning to retain Alex Scott amid interest (TalkSPORT); Arsenal adding Antonio Nusa to a shortlist (Ekrem Konur); Manchester United aiming to keep Leny Yoro (TEAMtalk); Liverpool not in talks over a new Alisson contract (Fabrizio Romano); Getafe discussing a free-agent move for Dani Carvajal (Diario AS); and Roma maintaining interest in Fenerbahçe full back Jayden Oosterwolde (Corriere dello Sport).