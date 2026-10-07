The Manchester City case that has shaken English football would not have materialized without Rui Pinto, the self-taught hacker who provided more than 70 million documents to the German magazine Der Spiegel beginning in 2016. Those disclosures culminated in Der Spiegel’s Football Leaks reporting two years later and, according to the source material, created the legal basis for subsequent inquiries by UEFA, the Premier League and other authorities.

Absent the leaks, the narrative of Manchester City’s rise after Abu Dhabi United Group took over in 2009 might have been one of heavy spending and booming revenues while appearing to comply with financial rules. The only acknowledged exception cited in the documents was a 2014 breach of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules that led to a three-year settlement agreement. Whatever the final legal outcome—ranging from severe sanctions to charges overturned on appeal—the episode has exposed weaknesses in existing oversight.

The coverage argues that football needs more transparency and stronger checks, noting differences with other sports. The NFL model, where salary, sponsorship and revenue information is shared more widely among the league, clubs and the players’ union, is offered as an example of a system that encourages self-policing and makes financial impropriety harder to conceal.

Pinto has described himself as a whistleblower and, according to court testimony cited in the reporting, framed his work as exposing corruption in the sport. His approach, however, was indiscriminate: tens of millions of documents were dumped online rather than released selectively. Some of those files prompted investigations and prosecutions, including material related to alleged illegal third-party ownership involving Doyen Sports and alleged tax matters involving high-profile figures named in the material.

Other documents produced reporting on the early planning for a European Super League and on Paris Saint-Germain’s scouting practices tied to ethnic origin, while some items were described as curiosities, such as a reported Liverpool bonus clause for Mario Balotelli tied to sendings-off. Pinto’s disclosures made the Manchester City inquiries possible, but the mix of consequential revelations and scattershot releases has left questions about his methods and legacy.