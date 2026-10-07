Monangai, Hubbard Among Africa-Linked Running Backs Shining in NFL Week

Kyle Monangai and Chuba Hubbard were among several running backs with links to Africa who stood out in Week 4 of the NFL, according to the report. Monangai and Hubbard each scored two touchdowns, while Alvin Kamara, who has ties to Liberia, also reached the end zone twice in New Orleans’ loss. The Bears beat the New York Jets 23-12, the Panthers edged the Detroit Lions 32-26, and the Saints fell 45-24 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Monangai, whose parents are from Cameroon, carried 30 times for 146 yards and two scores in Chicago’s win at Soldier Field, according to the report. Now in his second season, Monangai had five touchdowns last year and has three so far this season. The report notes his opening-game performance included 100 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown in a 59-37 victory over Carolina, plus 24 receiving yards; a single four-yard reception in the win over the Jets brought his total to 150 yards for that game.

Hubbard’s two touchdowns were decisive in Carolina’s one-score victory, and the second score produced what the report called the African Moment of the Week. Hubbard, who was born in Canada to a Nigerian father and Canadian mother, broke a 25-yard run shaking off multiple tackles, was finally stopped two yards shy of the goal line, and then punched the ball in on the following play. The extra point extended the Panthers’ lead to 10 and proved pivotal late in the third quarter.

Defensive performances by players with African ties also drew attention, according to the report. Jacksonville linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who has parental links to Nigeria, made seven tackles, intercepted a red-zone pass and added a sack in the Jaguars’ 22-17 win over Cincinnati. Seattle safety Nick Emmanwori, another player of Nigerian heritage, had a strong showing in the Seahawks’ 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The report highlighted Basil Chijioke “CJ” Okoye as the first NFL Africa IPP graduate to record a regular-season sack, pinning Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett eight yards behind the line with about two minutes left in the first half of the Giants’ 36-24 win. The piece also noted Rams defender Nate Landman, associated with Zimbabwean representation, made 10 tackles in Los Angeles’ 24-20 victory over Philadelphia.