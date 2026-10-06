Week 5 Knockout leagues: byes and injuries leave rosters thin; Smith-Njigba highlighted

Bye weeks begin in Week 5, with the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs scheduled for a one-week break, complicating roster management in Knockout leagues, according to ESPN. After four weeks of knockouts, just 14 teams remain in standard, full-season Knockout formats.

ESPN reports that those 14 surviving teams account for 196 rostered players. Of players rostered in more than 75% of ESPN leagues, nine play for Carolina or Kansas City and will be unavailable for Week 5. An additional two players are rostered in a majority of leagues and another two are rostered in at least 25%, creating the effect of an almost entirely absent roster for many managers.

The situation deepens in Week 6, when ESPN notes the player pool falls to 182 rostered players as the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings take their byes. Thirteen players from those teams are rostered in at least 75% of ESPN leagues, including the top two fantasy scorers listed by ESPN: Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Injuries have also played a substantial role. According to ESPN, over the past three weeks 26% of players who were on knocked-out teams in at least 10% of leagues missed their games entirely due to injury, and another 16% exited their games before playing one quarter. The four-man bench used in Knockout formats, compared with a seven-man bench in standard leagues, further limits roster flexibility.

ESPN highlights practical considerations for managers: injured players formally scratched and given an “O” (Out) designation can be moved to IL slots, but players on bye cannot. Managers are urged to identify bye-influenced weak spots — for example, those rostering Kenneth Walker III could see a notable scoring drop — and to weigh potential replacements carefully. ESPN also outlines three tiers for free-agent bidding (enforce, median and aggressive) and lists Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8.9% knocked out, 22nd overall, WR11) as a top pickup option.

For those seeking alternatives to full-season play, ESPN suggests short-season Knockout leagues beginning in Week 5, which would require 14 managers. New Knockout leagues also start weekly, offering ongoing entry points for managers affected by early knockouts.