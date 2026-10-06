Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr. power Falcons past Saints 45-24

NEW ORLEANS — Bijan Robinson opened Monday night’s game with a 59-yard touchdown run and the Atlanta Falcons never looked back in a 45-24 win over the New Orleans Saints. Robinson finished with 145 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 19 carries, while running mate Brian Robinson Jr. added three rushing touchdowns as the Falcons pulled away.

The two backs combined to average 3.7 yards before contact and broke 11 tackles, and Atlanta became the first team in NFL history to win consecutive road primetime games by 20 or more points. The Falcons improved to 2-2 and will host the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Michael Penix Jr. was efficient behind center, completing 15 of 20 passes for 223 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in his second game back from a torn left ACL. Atlanta converted 4-of-8 on third downs. Robinson rushed for more than 100 yards and scored twice before halftime.

Robinson’s primetime résumé continues to grow: he was the first player with at least 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a single quarter on Monday Night Football since DeAngelo Williams in 2008. Since the 1970 merger, no player has averaged more scrimmage yards per primetime game than Robinson — 145.5 in 12 games with a minimum of five games, according to ESPN Research. The Falcons also had multiple players score multiple rushing touchdowns in a single game for the first time since Oct. 21, 1973, per ESPN Research.

New Orleans, which marked the 20th anniversary of its return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina, finished with eight penalties and a missed field goal while struggling on both sides of the ball. The Saints surrendered 207 rushing yards and several explosive plays through the air. Tyler Shough completed 30 of 48 passes for one touchdown and no interceptions, was sacked twice and was pressured on 35% of his snaps, according to ESPN Research; his lone touchdown pass came with 1:13 remaining to Devaughn Vele. New Orleans falls to 1-3 and will face the undefeated Minnesota Vikings next week.