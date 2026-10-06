Week 4 sound bites: CeeDee Lamb, Joe Burrow and other notable quotes

Week 4 of the NFL delivered close finishes and lively postgame remarks. Before Monday Night Football between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, the week included 10 games decided by one score, and players and coaches carried momentum from the field to the podium.

Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb drew extra attention in his adopted hometown, finishing with a career-high 17 catches for 189 yards and hauling in a go-ahead 12-yard touchdown with under a minute left to secure a 34-30 victory over the winless Houston Texans. Lamb noted, “My grandma came out here, which was really good to see,” after family members traveled to watch him play.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow addressed his team’s back-to-back losses after a 2-0 start, acknowledging frustration but urging perspective. “Obviously, we had our opportunities in the last two weeks, but this isn’t Armageddon or anything,” he said, adding, “You can’t ride the roller coaster week-to-week. You’re going to win some; you’re going to lose some.”

Buffalo cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson downplayed a clutch one-handed touchdown by New England’s Efton Chism III, quipping that “A practice squad player made a hell of a play.” Chism, an undrafted rookie in 2025, caught the score that completed the Patriots’ 29-26 comeback and owns seven career receptions. The receiver signed with New England as an undrafted rookie in 2025 and has remained on the 53-man roster across 11 regular-season appearances. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel pushed back on Gardner-Johnson’s comments, saying, “For a guy that has been on eight teams in four years, I mean, I guess he knows the drill,” while reporters noted Gardner-Johnson has played for five franchises over the past two seasons.

Jacksonville corner Jarrian Jones captured the locker-room reaction to Travis Hunter’s strip and return against Cincinnati, asking, “You see the ‘bink bink’?” Hunter’s takeaway included a head feint that left Tee Higgins on the turf and a 30-yard return to the Bengals’ 36, though a penalty on defensive lineman Arik Armstead wiped the play from the official play-by-play.

Tennessee coach Robert Saleh summed up his club’s loss to Baltimore succinctly: “It was a goofy game.” The Titans fell behind 24-7 at halftime and could not overcome the deficit despite Lamar Jackson being sidelined throughout the second half with an ankle issue. The 24-18 defeat dropped Tennessee to 0-4.