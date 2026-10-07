Freeman assist, Schwake saves power USMNT to 1-0 win over Canada

The U.S. men’s national team beat Canada 1-0 in a friendly at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, with 19-year-old Justin Ellis scoring the lone goal in the first half, according to the match report. The game opened scrappily, with Canada committing nine fouls in the first 18 minutes.

Goalkeeper Brian Schwake earned an 8 rating for a high claim and three saves that preserved a clean sheet, according to the match report. Right back Alex Freeman also received an 8 for his assist on Ellis’ goal and several key defensive moments and forward runs in buildup play.

Center backs George Campbell and Chris Richards were steady at the back, earning 8 and 7 ratings respectively; Campbell made two pivotal defensive interventions and Richards was strong in aerial duels, per the match report. Auston Trusty was graded 6 after a solid outing that included struggles in a few duels and a heavy aerial collision with Jonathan David in the second half.

In midfield, Giovanni Reyna was rated 7 for operating in a deeper role and winning fouls, while Malik Tillman received a 7 for providing the assist on the goal and contributing ball recoveries. Mathis Albert also earned a 7 for clever dribbles and defensive work. Brooklyn Raines and Yunus Musah were both rated 5, with Musah noted for a giveaway that led to a Canada shot, according to the match report.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino was given an 8 for navigating the physical match, helping fashion the chance for Ellis and absorbing second-half pressure; the result left the U.S. with a 4-0-0 record to close the fall international break, according to the match report. Among substitutes, Tyler Adams was rated 7, Sebastian Berhalter 6, Julian Hall 6, Sergiño Dest 5 and Cole Campbell 5. Antonee Robinson, Adri Mehmeti and Neil Pierre were listed as having entered the match in the 74th minute and received no rating.