Kane stars as England sign off break with win over Czechia, ESPN ratings

England finished the international break with a victory over Czechia at Wembley, and captain Harry Kane produced the standout performance on a night he equalled Peter Shilton’s appearance record for the Three Lions, reaching 125 caps, according to ESPN.

ESPN gave manager Thomas Tuchel an 8 out of 10, saying England executed his style well — playing quickly, decisively and physically — and that the team never allowed Czechia to gain a foothold. The outlet called the international window a positive one for Tuchel after the World Cup disappointment over the summer.

On the player grades, ESPN rated Jordan Pickford 7, noting the goalkeeper had little to do but showed some shakiness on the ball. Trent Alexander-Arnold earned a 7; ESPN described him as the “Real Madrid full back” and said he was mostly solid despite a few defensive lapses. Centre-backs Marc Guéhi and Jarell Quansah were both given 7s, with ESPN highlighting Guéhi’s command in the air and Quansah’s composed return to the centre. Left-back Lewis Hall also received a 7 for his tenacity and attacking support.

In midfield, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Elliot Anderson were each rated 8; ESPN praised Lewis-Skelly’s composure and called Anderson tidy, noting a key wedge pass that led to a chance for Morgan Rogers. Jude Bellingham was rated 8 for his physical performance, while Eberechi Eze was given a 6 and described as lacking impact. Morgan Rogers received a 7 for his movement and work rate.

Harry Kane earned the match-high rating of 9 from ESPN after scoring twice and delivering a whipped ball that resulted in a Czechia own goal. Among substitutes, Jarrad Branthwaite and James Garner were rated 6 apiece when introduced; Morgan Gibbs-White, Rio Ngumoha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were listed as not rated after late appearances, according to ESPN.