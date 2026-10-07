Bellingham reaches new heights for England as Tuchel extracts his best

Jude Bellingham received a congratulatory slap on the backside from England manager Thomas Tuchel after the 3-0 win over Czechia at Wembley on Tuesday, according to ESPN. The gesture followed another influential display from the Real Madrid midfielder.

According to ESPN, Bellingham’s shift from what Tuchel once described as “repulsive” behaviour to a “resplendent” presence is among the manager’s biggest success stories. ESPN adds that the Real Madrid star has arguably taken his game to another level across the last four matches.

ESPN reports that Bellingham was part of England’s leadership group at Euro 2024 despite not being fully established on the international stage, and that sources told ESPN there were tense moments within the squad during that tournament. Bellingham himself said in June that “we got some things a little bit wrong off the pitch, I don’t feel like the group connected as well as it could have for a number of reasons,” and he has previously claimed he was made a “scapegoat” after England’s run to the Euro 2024 final, which they lost 2-1 to Spain, according to ESPN.

ESPN notes Tuchel dropped Bellingham from an October camp, citing a lack of game time at Real Madrid following shoulder surgery. Tuchel spoke then about “team spirit” and a “brotherhood” being key, and ESPN says Bellingham and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold watched from the sidelines. Sources told ESPN that Alexander-Arnold’s recall for the recent break could put him on a similar upward trajectory, even as Tuchel has been deliberately conservative with praise.

According to ESPN, there was genuine debate over Bellingham’s place in England’s starting XI heading into the World Cup, with Morgan Rogers impressing at No. 10. Bellingham forced his way into the side and became the first England men’s player to score seven goals at a major tournament, ESPN reports. Sources suggested his relationship with Harry Kane was once little more than cordial but blossomed at the World Cup; on Tuesday Bellingham called Kane England’s “greatest-ever player,” and ESPN reports that Roy Keane and Gary Lineker have suggested that the tag could one day belong to Bellingham. ESPN added that Bellingham “really was that” in England’s 7-0 win over Croatia in Rijeka.