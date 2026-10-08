Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid future cast into doubt, club demand €200M

Kylian Mbappé’s future at Real Madrid has been cast into doubt, according to L’Equipe. The 27-year-old was injured while on international duty with France and later posted clips on social media of him cycling in Switzerland, actions that reportedly drew a reprimand from Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

L’Equipe reports Mbappé has three years remaining on his contract and, after failing to win a major trophy over the past two seasons, is now said to be considering his options. The Spanish club would not entertain offers below €200 million, the report adds. Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with the striker in previous rumours.

Several other young talents are attracting interest across Europe. The Sun reports Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Luca Williams-Barnett is being tracked by Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. The England U18 international has made three senior appearances for Tottenham in the Carabao Cup and the club are keen to extend his contract beyond 2028; manager Roberto De Zerbi described him as a “precious diamond,” The Sun reports.

Arsenal are preparing a fresh January approach for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, according to TEAMtalk. The report says the Gunners would be willing to include striker Viktor Gyökeres or winger Noni Madueke in any deal, and that Álvarez is now seriously considering a move to the Emirates after previously prioritising Barcelona. TEAMtalk adds Atlético would not permit the Argentina international to join Barcelona, meaning a departure would likely require a return to England.

Other transfer stories include Liverpool joining Manchester United in pursuit of Bournemouth left back Adrien Truffert, with Bournemouth seeking around £60 million for the 24-year-old, TEAMtalk reports. Football Insider names Newcastle United as emerging favourites to sign Lyon midfielder Tyler Morton next summer, with Nottingham Forest also showing interest. Sky Germany reports Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah could depart next summer amid interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid, and that Liverpool retain a €70 million clause to re-sign him until June 2027.

Additional links reported around Europe: Barcelona have scouted Fulham youngster Josh King (TEAMtalk); Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Manchester United centre back Leny Yoro (Ekrem Konur); Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard are set to sign new long-term deals (TEAMtalk); intermediaries have offered Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall to Juventus (TuttoJuve); Inter have identified Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch as a summer 2027 target (FCInterNews); Bayern Munich are considering a January signing to cover Luis Díaz (Christian Falk); and several Bundesliga clubs have shown interest in Espanyol forward Roberto Fernández after his senior Spain debut.