Pistons lock in Jalen Duren with five-year, $200M deal after protracted talks

Jalen Duren agreed to a five-year, $200 million contract with the Detroit Pistons, capping a monthslong negotiation that revolved around money, power and respect, according to ESPN. Deciding whether to bring Duren back was only the second-biggest question for Detroit this offseason as the franchise sizes up an Eastern Conference that looks very different from the one that finished with 60 wins and the No. 1 seed last season, according to ESPN.

ESPN reported the talks dragged on in part because of a perceived lack of personal touch and a very direct, at times harsh, negotiating approach. Sources told ESPN one of the reasons for Duren’s frustration was being told in negotiations that he ranked as the team’s fourth-best player. For most of the offseason the Pistons were offering a deal starting around $30 million per year, a slight step down from the roughly $40 million per year he ultimately received in the finalized contract, according to ESPN.

Duren’s postseason numbers contributed to the uneasy backdrop. He averaged 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds over 14 playoff games, and ESPN reported that his playoff struggles exposed the oversized burden placed on MVP candidate Cade Cunningham, who had nine games of five turnovers or more. At the team’s facility while announcing the deal, Duren said, “Looking in the mirror, I do need to get better,” and added he would “get my ass in the gym and work on those things and get better,” according to ESPN. Duren is 22 and finished the regular season as one of three Pistons to be All-NBA at his age or younger, joining Isiah Thomas and Andre Drummond, per ESPN.

The Pistons explored other avenues this offseason, inquiring about Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant, according to league sources cited by ESPN, and were reportedly prepared to offer Austin Reaves a large free-agent contract if the Los Angeles Lakers made him available. None of those options materialized. ESPN reported the Pacers were told Leonard was not interested amid a Clippers cap-circumvention scandal, the Rockets were unwilling to engage on Durant despite Durant’s close relationship with Cunningham, and the Lakers ultimately signed Reaves to a max offer; Reaves had previously declined being drafted by Detroit under the Troy Weaver era.

ESPN framed the Eastern Conference as stacked with established stars and improved contenders: Philadelphia reloaded by adding two Finals MVPs, including LeBron James; Tyrese Haliburton is set to return to the Indiana Pacers after missing last season with a right Achilles tear; Giannis Antetokounmpo now operates alongside the Miami Heat’s organizational know-how; and the New York Knicks remain the defending champion, according to ESPN.

With the conference outlook in mind, ESPN concluded the Pistons need an All-Star, All-NBA-caliber Duren at his absolute best simply to compete in this newly configured East.