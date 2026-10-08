Rockets, Mavericks share off-court moments during Macao preseason trip

The NBA sent the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets to Macao for a pair of preseason games on Oct. 9 and 11, continuing the league’s return to China after a yearslong hiatus. Houston and Dallas are the second set of teams to play in Macao, following last season’s visit from the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets, and both clubs will play at the Venetian Arena in Macao, according to the NBA.

The trip produced a series of off-court moments that underscored the travel and fanfare that accompany overseas games. Fans greeted players at their hotels after flights that can top 20 hours. Steven Adams gave Rockets supporters a glimpse inside the team’s accommodations by sharing a video of his room, which included a bowl of fruit, a Rockets-themed pillow and Egyptian cotton linens.

Both teams posed for group photos along the waterfront with the Venetian Macao in the background. Fans swarmed to greet stars Kyrie Irving of the Mavericks and Kevin Durant of the Rockets as each team took pictures. Durant and Irving later shared a light moment on the court, chatting and laughing.

Activities ranged from playful to historical. After Dallas’ first practice in Macao, forward Naji Marshall broke a rim — saying, “I’m too strong and I’ve got too much power” — then signed the rim and later broke a chair while sitting down. Rockets teammates Steven Adams and Bogdan Bogdanović visited the ruins of Saint Paul’s and sampled street food as a large crowd followed. A quartet of Mavericks players — Daniel Gafford, Caleb Martin, Dwight Powell and Sergio de LaRrea — traveled by ferry to Hong Kong and visited Victoria Peak.

The NBA Macao house drew notable visitors as well. Rockets legend Yao Ming visited with fellow Rockets great Cuttino Mobley and joked about appearing taller than a cardboard cutout of himself. Young fans in Macao also had chances to meet their heroes, with Durant and center Alperen Şengün’s teammate Flagg among those who obliged for photos and autographs.