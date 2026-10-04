Lakers’ Ziaire Williams proposes to Paris Timan during Bruno Mars show

Los Angeles Lakers forward Ziaire Williams proposed to his longtime girlfriend, model Paris Timan, during Bruno Mars’ second of five shows in Inglewood on Friday night.

As Mars performed “Marry You” at SoFi Stadium, Williams moved to the floor level and got down on bended knee, aligning his question with the lyric “I think I wanna marry you.” Williams asked, “Will you marry me?” while Mars blended his singing with the moment, crooning, “Please say I do I do I do.”

Timan, described in the moment as teary-eyed and seemingly in shock, accepted the proposal. Mars finished the song as the couple hugged and the crowd erupted in cheers.

The onstage engagement follows a season in which Williams played for the Brooklyn Nets. In the 2025-26 season he averaged 10.2 points and 2.4 rebounds over 54 games. In July, the 25-year-old signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Lakers.

The proposal at the Bruno Mars concert marked a personal milestone for Williams and Timan, with the singer’s performance providing the setting for the announcement.