Grand Theft Auto VI was released Thursday, 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V. The new entry is tied with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time with a 99 rating on Metacritic, and passed $1.8 billion in revenue on release, according to digital intelligence firm Sensor Tower’s sales tracker.

Members of the sports world have been vocal about the game since its arrival. Several athletes and coaches provided reactions that underscore the franchise’s reach beyond traditional gaming audiences.

Tyreek Hill is featured in the game, lending his voice and likeness to a fictional football player named Maleek Rivers. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he wants to play GTA VI but would need one of his players to invite him over, and added that his children are not allowed to play.

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams joked months before the release that the game could have a noticeable negative impact on player performance. Warriors guard Klay Thompson, a fan since the early top-down GTA and GTA II entries, said he was pumped for the newest installment.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic said he will not be playing GTA VI and instead plans to play League of Legends on his phone.