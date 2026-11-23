There is more than a month of regular-season play remaining before the 2027 NBA All-Star Game in Phoenix on Feb. 21, but an early survey of candidates is under way. According to this early rundown, the list highlights 12 deserving players from each conference based on games through Sunday and is not a projection of final rosters. Selection criteria included health, individual production, impact on winning and team success. The picks conform to the NBA’s 2026 mandate that at least eight international players be included among the 24 selections; the league has not said whether last year’s U.S. vs. the World format will return.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is described as back on track in Miami following a contentious final season in Milwaukee. The 31-year-old ranks in the top five leaguewide in scoring and rebounding and is guiding a No. 6 offense that has smoothed out early-season wrinkles after a rough opening week. Despite concern about a string of lower-body injuries, he remains a force going downhill to the rim, tied for second in dunks and shooting 72.2% in the basket area. Antetokounmpo has been available for all games to start the season, though he has missed or barely played in three of the last four All-Star Games because of injuries.

Cade Cunningham has continued the form that helped Detroit to a 60-win season in 2025-26, with one clear improvement. The 25-year-old guard is back as the Pistons’ offensive playmaker and ranks among the top 10 in scoring and assists while cutting turnovers to a career-low 3.1 per game after last season’s ball-control struggles. Cunningham produced one of the season’s standout performances with 52 points, 11 assists and zero turnovers in a Nov. 12 double-overtime win over Washington, and Detroit has stayed in the Eastern playoff picture despite the early absence of Jalen Duren and the offseason departure of Tobias Harris.

Tyrese Maxey, 26, is the youngest and least decorated of Philadelphia’s four stars but is the team’s leading scorer and its most consistent night-to-night producer. The two-time All-Star has helped the 76ers sit atop the Eastern standings after the team added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown in the offseason. Philadelphia is 12-0 in clutch games, and Maxey ranks third leaguewide in clutch plus-minus, with late-game play that was pivotal in wins over Indiana and Cleveland.

Jayson Tatum has not fully returned to his pre-Achilles form but remains highly effective. The six-time All-Star has reestablished himself as Boston’s No. 1 option and is one of only two players averaging at least 26 points, six rebounds and six assists, alongside Luka Dončić. Tatum’s career-high free throw rate is a positive sign for his recovery and for the Celtics’ outside-in offense after the team lost Brown in the offseason; Boston has risen from last in free-throw attempts in 2025-26 to 26th to start this campaign. The Celtics are back in the East’s top tier, with room to improve if Tatum’s outside shooting efficiency returns to prior levels.