Sullivan, Hall lead USMNT to 3-0 win over Mexico in Glendale

The U.S. men’s national team defeated Mexico 3-0 in a friendly at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday. The victory featured goals from 18-year-old Julian Hall, 17-year-old Cavan Sullivan and Malik Tillman, and came after an early period in which Mexico controlled possession.

Hall opened the scoring midway through the first half, giving the U.S. a 1-0 lead. Mexico held 61 percent of first-half possession, but the U.S. defended well and preserved its advantage. Hall’s goal marked his third in three appearances during this window for the national team.

Sullivan became the youngest goalscorer in U.S. men’s soccer after stealing a pass from Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel and chipping the ball into the net. Tillman added a late goal after similarly winning the ball in the opposition’s final third and sliding a finish beyond Rangel to make it 3-0.

Mexico was reduced to 10 men when fullback Mateo Chávez received a red card in the 67th minute, after which the U.S. began to dictate the pace of the match. Manager Mauricio Pochettino received an 8 rating; he noted this week that he welcomed the chance to face a regional rival and a hostile crowd. With the win complete, the U.S. squad will prepare for a friendly against Canada on Oct. 6.

According to ESPN, individual ratings highlighted several strong performances: goalkeeper Diego Kochen 7; right back Alex Freeman 9; center backs Chris Richards 8 and Auston Trusty 7; left back Antonee Robinson 6. Midfield and attack ratings included Tyler Adams 6, Sebastian Berhalter 7, Giovanio Reyna 7, Cavan Sullivan 9, Malik Tillman 8 and Julian Hall 9. Substitutes listed were Justin Ellis 5 and Yunus Musah 7.