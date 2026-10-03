England rout Croatia 7-0 in Nations League; Bellingham stars in dominant display

England recorded a 7-0 victory over Croatia in the Nations League on Saturday, with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scoring twice and Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers also on the scoresheet in what ESPN called Croatia’s heaviest defeat in history.

According to ESPN, manager Thomas Tuchel was awarded a 9/10 after making five changes from England’s 2-0 win over Czechia. Tuchel handed Alex Scott his first England start and delayed substitutions until late, selections that ESPN said helped preserve balance and fuel one of the best performances of his tenure.

Jude Bellingham received a perfect 10 from ESPN after returning to the starting XI. ESPN noted he scored once and supplied three assists, repeatedly creating problems for Croatia, contributing defensively and setting up Saka by isolating Luka Modrić on the byline for one finish.

ESPN gave Harry Kane a 9, recording two goals and extending a scoring run that the outlet said reached six consecutive away matches for the captain. Bukayo Saka earned an 8 for his brace, while ESPN credited Elliot Anderson with an 8 for his pace and combination play and Alex Scott with a 7 for a composed first start. Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers were among the scorers completing England’s seven-goal haul.

On the back line, ESPN rated Jordan Pickford 7, noting a clean sheet and a nervy punching save around the half-hour mark. Jarell Quansah, Marc Guéhi and Ezri Konsa all received 7s, with Quansah providing a “Trent-esque” assist for Gordon’s goal, and Lewis Hall was awarded an 8 for his combinations and forward bursts on the left.

ESPN’s player ratings underscored a one-sided affair in which England combined clinical finishing with strong team structure to produce a comprehensive Nations League victory.