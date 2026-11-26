South Africa face Chinese Taipei in the first of three inter‑confederation FIFA Women’s World Cup playoff first‑round fixtures in Salé, Morocco, on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. CAT (2 p.m. GMT) at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, and the match will be broadcast on SABC 2 in South Africa, according to the fixture details.

Banyana Banyana must finish in the top two of the six‑team group to reach the second round in February, according to tournament information. The first‑round field includes South Africa, Ghana (the Black Queens), Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, Papua New Guinea and Ecuador. Ghana open against Ecuador on Saturday; Ecuador meet South Africa on Dec. 1, and South Africa close their first‑round schedule against Uzbekistan on Dec. 5.

If South Africa finish among the top two, they will be joined in the final phase by one other first‑round qualifier and four additional teams — two from CONCACAF, one from UEFA and one from CONMEBOL. In the February final phase, Banyana would need to win a single game against the opponent they draw to qualify for the World Cup in Brazil, set for June 24–July 25, according to tournament information.

Team news ahead of the fixture includes the withdrawal of Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Andile Dlamini because of an injury sustained in the CAF Women’s Champions League final defeat to AS FAR; she was replaced by UWC goalkeeper Thandeka Ngcobo, according to the match report. Expected lineups list Wang Ruo‑Ping in goal for Chinese Taipei with an attacking trio of Chen Jin‑Wen, Su Yu‑Hsuan and Lin‑I‑Tsen, while South Africa are pencilled in with Kaylin Swart in goal and an attack featuring Thembi Kgatlana, Ronnel Donnelly and Hildah Magaia.

Form and statistics show Ronnel Donnelly has five goals in her last two appearances for South Africa — three as a starter in the first leg of the Olympic qualifying tie against Madagascar and two as a substitute in the second — and has recorded two hat‑tricks since Oct. 9, including one for Banyana Banyana and one for Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Women’s Champions League semi‑final, according to the report. South Africa have won their last three matches, scoring nine goals and conceding one. Chinese Taipei have lost their last two games by four‑goal margins — 4‑0 to Japan and 5‑1 to North Korea — and exited the Asian Games at the quarter‑final stage.