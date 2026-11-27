Mauricio Pochettino left the U.S. men’s national team to take over Manchester United in the middle of the Premier League season, a move that immediately generated talk of former USMNT players following their coach to Old Trafford.

As Weston McKennie suggested, transfer speculation routinely links a newly hired manager with a handful of players from his old team. That pattern prompted a straightforward question: would any of Pochettino’s former players actually make Manchester United better, and should the club sign any of them?

The piece laying out those questions identified three interrelated problems with how United were built and how they play, beginning with age. United’s squad was described as old — “as old as Arsenal” — and Arsenal’s minutes-weighted average age is 27.2, tied for third oldest in the league after the club added established, late-prime players to chase immediate success.

United entered the Premier League season clearly not a title contender and sat 19th in the table after a loss to Liverpool. The article noted that prediction markets put United’s relegation probability at 19 percent following that defeat, arguing the club should be building toward future title contention rather than short-term bids.

Another concern raised was Manchester United’s reluctance or inability to press. The stats app Futi, which measures teams’ tendencies on stylistic markers, was cited for placing United on a spectrum that gauges whether teams stay compact or press during an opponent’s buildup and whether they press aggressively after turnover. The league has generally shifted toward a more aggressive approach to regaining possession, a context the evaluation said United must consider.