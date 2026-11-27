ARLINGTON, Texas — Joe Milton accounted for four touchdowns — three passing and one rushing — and DeVonta Smith erupted for 186 receiving yards and two scores as the Philadelphia Eagles erased a 21-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Dallas Cowboys 39-38, according to Tim McManus.

Milton, signed last month off the Cowboys’ practice squad, has now shown play-making ability in three starts since joining Philadelphia and completed a pair of long touchdown throws to Smith, both traveling more than 40 yards in the air, according to McManus. One of those completions, a 50-yard touchdown, traveled 64.4 yards in air distance, the longest touchdown pass by an Eagles quarterback since the NFL Next Gen Stats metric began in 2016, the story said.

The victory was sealed when Milton set up a game-winning 59-yard field goal by Jake Elliott in the closing moments, per the report. The Eagles improved to 4-7 with the win and will play next on Dec. 6 at the Arizona Cardinals, McManus wrote.

Philadelphia’s run defense remained a concern, yielding more than 151 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the rematch with Dallas, including three first-half rushing scores by Javonte Williams, according to McManus. The Eagles entered the game ranked 20th in average rushing yards allowed per game (120.8).

Injuries again hit Philadelphia, with running back Saquon Barkley (stinger), defensive back Cooper DeJean (concussion), tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder), safety Marcus Epps (foot) and defensive tackle Gabe Hall (wrist) all forced to the sideline, the account said.

The loss was a microcosm of Dallas’ uneven season: a 28-10 halftime lead evaporated, and a 14-point fourth-quarter advantage disappeared as mistakes mounted, including a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, a missed field-goal attempt and a failed late fourth-down try. The Cowboys fell to 5-7 and have not won consecutive games since last year’s Thanksgiving Day victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, according to McManus. McManus added the Cowboys will likely need to win two of their next three games against the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars to keep playoff hopes alive.