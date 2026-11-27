Tyler Bass drilled a 57-yard field goal as time expired at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., giving the Buffalo Bills a 13-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The kick was set up when a punt was tipped and returned by Greg Dortch into field-goal range; despite wet, wintry conditions Bass connected with a low kick through the uprights. The result moved Buffalo to 10-1 and dropped Kansas City to 8-3.

Special teams proved decisive in a low-scoring affair. Punter Tommy Doman Jr. downed three punts inside the 20-yard line, including two inside the final two minutes that pinned the Chiefs inside their own 10. Those punts created field-position advantages the Bills were unable to convert on two separate drives that began in Kansas City territory.

Defensively, Buffalo extended a stretch in which it had not allowed a touchdown in 15 quarters, holding Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs out of the end zone until the third quarter. The Bills largely contained Kansas City’s rushing attack, and their pass rush frequently pushed Mahomes out of his comfort zone — a point Buffalo defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard had noted early in the week.

Offensively, Josh Allen struggled to find a rhythm. Allen finished 10-of-21 for 81 yards with two interceptions and an 18.3 passer rating, marking his first career game with multiple red-zone interceptions. He did extend several drives with his legs, and the Bills leaned more on a ground-oriented game plan than their usual passing attack.

James Cook continued his productive run, rushing for at least 75 yards and a touchdown for a 10th straight game, an NFL record. Cook has topped 100 yards in six of those games and reached 20 carries in eight. Receiver D.J. Moore, meanwhile, was limited to two catches for 15 yards on six targets after averaging 72 yards over his four games since returning from injury. Buffalo’s next game is Sunday, Dec. 5 at New England, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.