The Philadelphia Eagles rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Dallas Cowboys 39-38 on Thanksgiving Day, completing the largest comeback in Thanksgiving game history.

According to ESPN Analytics, the Cowboys held a 99.4% chance to win after Brandon Aubrey’s field goal gave Dallas a 21-point lead with 3:35 remaining in the third quarter. Instead, Philadelphia scored a touchdown on three of its next four offensive possessions and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown early in the fourth.

The late sequence shifted in Philadelphia’s favor when Dallas missed a 40-yard field goal with 3:27 remaining. The Eagles responded with a touchdown but failed on the ensuing two-point conversion, leaving the score 38-36. After the Cowboys turned the ball over on downs, Jake Elliott drilled a 59-yard field goal to put the Eagles ahead for good, capping the comeback.

The dramatic turnaround drew widespread reaction on social media. Former Eagles center and Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce led the responses, posting a selfie with the caption: “F— YESSSSSSSS!!!!!” Former teammate Darius Slay also commented, and former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant offered his thoughts. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark reacted as well, specifically addressing the Cowboys’ failed fourth-down conversion.

The result ended a Thanksgiving that had appeared to belong to Dallas and produced a historic comeback that drew shock across the NFL world and beyond.