England rout Croatia 7-0 in Rijeka, a dominant Nations League display

RIJEKA, Croatia — England produced a commanding 7-0 victory over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, a result that provided a stark response to the disappointment of their World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina. The match was played at Stadion HNK Rijeka, which overlooks the Adriatic Sea.

Manager Thomas Tuchel said the performance was the right way to move on from the World Cup pain, noting the squad had worked to translate meetings into action on the pitch during the international window. He called it a complete 90-minute display and highlighted that the team had adjusted some things since the tournament.

England were ruthless in the opening half. Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka all scored in a devastating first 45 minutes that produced a 4-0 interval lead. A defensive miscue saw Elliot Anderson lose possession to Mateo Kovacic, who wasted a one-on-one chance when he rounded goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and put the ball wide, but otherwise Croatia were overwhelmed by England’s high press and attacking intensity.

The pressure continued after the break, with another sweeping team move finished by Kane from Anderson’s cross to make it 5-0. The goal took Kane’s international total to 89 in 124 appearances. Alex Scott made his first start for England and partnered Anderson in central midfield as the visitors sustained their front-foot approach.

The occasion had an unusual atmosphere. UEFA had ordered the match to be played behind closed doors after crowd trouble at Croatia’s fixture with France in March, but regulations permitted accompanied children to attend. Around 6,000 pupils from football academies and local schools were present, and 100 England supporters were admitted after discussions between the FA and UEFA, giving an official attendance of 6,342 in the 8,279-capacity stadium. Croatia captain Luka Modric, 41, appeared to show his age during a night when the hosts were comprehensively outplayed.