ALDS Game 4 preview: Guardians try to force Game 5 in Chicago

Game 4 of the American League Division Series pits the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET. The White Sox lead the series 2-1, with Parker Messick starting for Cleveland and Hagen Smith on the mound for Chicago.

Cleveland rebounded in Game 3, riding a four-run third inning to victory and staving off elimination. The Guardians used seven pitchers in that win, including closer Cade Smith for two innings.

Jesse Rogers wrote that Cleveland needs a midseason-type start from Messick after he lasted only 4 1/3 innings in Game 1. Rogers added that veteran Jose Ramirez was fantastic in Wednesday’s win and that Messick and Ramirez together could force a decisive Game 5.

Bradford Doolittle noted the Guardians are in as good a position as a team one loss from elimination can be, and he said they are unlikely to repeat the extreme combination from Game 3 — 19 strikeouts by pitchers and 10 walks by batters — though a lesser version of that approach could still be effective. Doolittle suggested Cleveland would benefit from striking early to keep Wednesday’s momentum.

If the White Sox finish the series in Game 4, they will advance to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series. Lineups for Game 4 are listed as TBD, and the day’s coverage will include lineups and keys before first pitch, plus in-game analysis and postgame takeaways.