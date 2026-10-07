MLB

Tom DeLonge moved as Padres fans sing ‘All The Small Things’ at Petco

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Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge was in the stands Tuesday as the San Diego Padres beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in Game 3 of the NLDS, according to the report.

DeLonge, a San Diego native and noted Padres fan, was treated to a rendition of his band’s 1999 hit “All The Small Things,” which is sung by the crowd at Petco Park when the team holds a lead going into the eighth inning, according to the report.

The singer was visibly emotional during the tribute and was seen singing the line “Work sucks, I know” into a broadcast camera, the report said.

On the field, the Padres avoided a sweep when Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning. Xander Bogaerts scored on an error in the sixth for an insurance run, according to the report.

San Diego will try to even the series at 2-2 on Wednesday night at home, according to the report.

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