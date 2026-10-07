NHL exploring Houston expansion after six-month Friedkin Group review

HOUSTON — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is exploring the addition of a second Texas team, with Houston and Austin identified as potential locations. Bettman said the NHL entered into an agreement with The Friedkin Group that gives the group six months to explore putting a team in either city, including a proposed $3.5 billion investment that would cover an expansion fee and arena construction costs.

Bettman added that the NHL is not currently in a formal round of expansion and that the board of governors has taken a “wait-and-see attitude” when it comes to adding franchises. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said there is a chance a vote on The Friedkin Group’s bid might not occur by the league’s December board meeting when the six-month exploration process concludes.

Houston remains the largest U.S. market without an NHL franchise, the story noted, and the city already supports teams in Major League Baseball, the NBA, the NFL, Major League Soccer and the NWSL. The WNBA is scheduled to return in 2027 when the Connecticut Sun relocates and becomes the Houston Comets. The city is also home to two FBS college programs — Houston and Rice — and is a regular host for major events such as the World Cup, underscoring local interest in professional sports.

Local leaders and sports officials expressed confidence in Houston’s prospects. Harris County-Houston Sports Authority CEO Ryan Walsh said Houston “has become a true destination for sports,” and Houston mayor John Whitmire said, “Houston sells itself.” The report described interest from influential figures in the city while noting that many details remain fluid.

Houston has a history of professional hockey dating to 1946, when minor league play first arrived and lasted until 1949. The Houston Apollos returned in 1965 as a Montreal Canadiens farm team until 1969, and the first iteration of the Aeros joined the World Hockey Association in 1972, spending six seasons in Houston, winning two league titles and featuring Gordie Howe and his sons. Mark Howe said, “We knew absolutely nothing about Houston.”