Ovechkin retirement announcement sends Capitals ticket prices sharply higher

On Monday, Alex Ovechkin announced this season would be his last in the NHL, bringing an end to a career that made him the league’s all-time leading goal scorer.

Ever since the announcement, ticket prices for Washington Capitals games have risen, affecting both home and road dates, according to VividSeats.

The hottest ticket on the schedule is now the Capitals’ final regular-season home game on April 4 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which could be Ovechkin’s final appearance at Capital One Arena. VividSeats reported the get-in price for Penguins/Capitals had climbed to $725 as of Monday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. CT, a 90.3 percent increase from the prior week’s cost of $381.

VividSeats also showed that, as of Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. CT, the most expensive single ticket available on its marketplace would set a buyer back $7,279.

Ticket prices for Capitals road games rose as well, with contests against the Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators registering the largest cost increases, VividSeats reported.