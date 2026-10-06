Nigeria weighing FIFA compensation after DR Congo eligibility reports

A top official at Nigeria’s National Sports Commission said the country has been vindicated over its challenge to DR Congo’s use of allegedly ineligible players and is “exploring all options” including seeking compensation from FIFA for missing the 2026 World Cup, the official told ESPN.

Reporting by The New York Times and Le Monde, which reviewed internal FIFA documents, alleged that FIFA’s own legal team determined DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi was ineligible because his change of international association from France had not been completed. Both publications reported that FIFA lawyers discovered the issue in March, before DR Congo’s intercontinental playoff against Jamaica, but no disciplinary action was taken and DR Congo went on to qualify for the World Cup.

“Nothing has been decided yet, but we will seriously consider seeking compensation from FIFA for all of the economic losses this has cost Nigeria,” the NSC official told ESPN. The official listed potential losses including revenue the Super Eagles and the NFF would have received from participating in the World Cup, exposure for players, transfers, sponsorship fees and a boost to the Nigerian economy.

The Jamaican Football Federation said: “CONCACAF takes player eligibility matters very seriously and expects the applicable regulations and procedures to be applied consistently and fairly in all competitions. Any concerns regarding player eligibility, particularly those that may affect the integrity of a competition or the interests of one of our member associations, should be thoroughly reviewed and addressed through FIFA’s appropriate governance and disciplinary bodies, in accordance with established regulations and due process.”

There is precedent for FIFA compensating a federation after a disputed World Cup elimination: FIFA paid the Football Association of Ireland €5 million after Ireland threatened legal action following its elimination by France in qualification for the 2010 World Cup, a campaign marred by Thierry Henry handling the ball before the decisive goal. That payment was initially structured as an interest-free loan and was later written off, and FIFA described the arrangement as a one-off. Nigeria’s potential case would differ because its argument centers on FIFA’s administration and enforcement of its own eligibility regulations. The NFF first raised eligibility concerns after DR Congo eliminated the Super Eagles in November, a tie that finished 1-1 after extra time with DR Congo winning 4-3 on penalties. Then-NFF president Ibrahim Gusau had argued FIFA was misled when approving players because “the Congolese rules say you cannot have dual nationality” while FIFA regulations deem a player eligible once he has the passport of the country. The NSC official said the Mpasi revelations supported Nigeria’s position. “Nigeria has been vindicated,” the official said. “We did not need to file a protest. So the issue of filing late did not arise,” the official told ESPN.