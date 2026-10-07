Questions remain after Pocognoli’s first four games in charge of Scotland

Sebastien Pocognoli’s first four matches as Scotland manager have delivered more uncertainty than clarity, with the new boss still a long way short of the sample amassed by predecessor Steve Clarke, who managed 81 games, according to the club’s recent run of results.

A home defeat to Slovenia on Tuesday left Scotland with one point from their opening two fixtures and a 2-1 loss that meant a Hampden Park victory would have produced seven points from four games. Instead, the defeat left the Scots as favourites to finish third in Group B1 and at risk of missing out on a Pot Two seeding for December’s European Championship qualifying draw.

Game-by-game assessments after Pocognoli’s first four matches noted mixed performances. In Ljubljana the side recovered from a disappointing first half to dominate after tactical tweaks and arguably deserved more. The home meeting with Switzerland was blown open by Jack Hendry’s 10th-minute red card, leaving Scotland with just 23% possession. The trip to North Macedonia produced the most complete display until Scott McKenna was sent off late; Ben Gannon-Doak operated as a de facto winger on the right, Billy Gilmour excelled in a more advanced midfield role, and Lewis Ferguson shielded the back three. The return to Hampden against Slovenia was described as dreadful, with Scotland fortunate to lead at half-time and exposed defensively after the break.

Chance creation has not been the issue: Scotland had 17 attempts in Slovenia and 25 in North Macedonia, generating expected-goals totals of 2.16 and 3.45 respectively, yet managed only two goals across those matches. Ahead of the return fixture, Pocognoli downplayed the finishing issue, saying, “That’s life … You look for the positive or look for the negative. We create more chances, that’s positive with a new group.” After the defeat he told BBC Scotland the team “didn’t deserve to get the win,” adding that they were below the required level on and off the ball and must be more proactive and compact.

Selection and shape have also come under scrutiny. Pocognoli has used a 3-4-2-1/3-4-1-2 framework, but critics argue a back four with wingers would better suit the personnel. Observers warned that starting three central defenders weakens a group seen to lack top-quality centre-backs and may force players into ill-fitting roles.