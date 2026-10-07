Young USMNT withstands physical Canada, wins 1-0 on Ellis goal

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The U.S. men’s national team eked out a 1-0 victory over Canada on Tuesday as Justin Ellis’ first-half strike proved decisive in a match defined by physical play.

The result came against a Canadian side that matched the U.S. for athleticism and leaned into a rugged approach from the opening whistle. The U.S. entered the game seeking to halt a two-match Canadian winning streak and a three-game winless run against its northern rival that dated back to earlier setbacks in the international window.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino continued to blend veterans and youngsters as part of a broader reset he has described as “starting from zero.” The coach tweaked roles within the lineup, with Gio Reyna often operating as a deep-lying playmaker, Yunus Musah positioned a touch higher, and Auston Trusty filling in at left back.

Midway through the first half Ellis appeared to be injured after a challenge from Canada midfielder Steven Eustaquio in the 21st minute but returned to the field and scored eight minutes later, converting a low finish after a combination between Alex Freeman and Malik Tillman. There was an offside check, but the goal stood. A U.S. Soccer spokesperson told ESPN that Ellis sustained a right lower-leg contusion and is being evaluated; Reyna said he hopes Ellis is OK and praised his mentality.

The encounter was foul-heavy throughout. The opening 45 minutes saw 22 fouls called, and the match finished with 42 fouls, according to TruMedia. Teenage defender Neil Pierre helped the U.S. preserve the clean sheet down the stretch as the team closed out the win during a busy international window.