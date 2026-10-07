Lionel Messi retires after penalty goal in final Argentina appearance

Lionel Messi closed his international career on Tuesday night with a goal in Argentina’s 3-0 friendly victory over Benin in Buenos Aires, according to the report. The match at the Estadio Monumental was the final appearance for the No. 10 in Argentina colors.

The game marked Messi’s 208th and last match for the national team and his 126th international goal, according to the report. His international span lasted 21 years and included two Copa América titles and a World Cup.

Messi, 39, converted a penalty in the 71st minute, sending the ball into the roof of the net with his left foot, the report said. The successful spot kick prompted a sold-out crowd at the Monumental to respond with a collective chant of “Messi, Messi.”

After the final whistle, the stadium was illuminated by a drone display that highlighted moments from Messi’s career, the report noted. The drone show included footage of Messi holding the World Cup trophy following Argentina’s 2022 victory in Qatar.

The report also listed 21 events and tributes connected to the match and the sendoff, documenting actions and moments that took place before, during and after Messi’s final international appearance.