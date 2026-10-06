Rangers, Islanders headline nine-game NHL slate Tuesday

The NHL ramps up Tuesday with nine games on the calendar following a four-game Monday slate. The New York Islanders-New York Rangers matchup at Madison Square Garden is the marquee attraction, with the Rangers listed at -142 and a 5.5 over/under, according to the published lines. The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Seattle Kraken and the Florida Panthers close a West Coast trip in Los Angeles later in the night. Odds are provided by DraftKings and subject to change.

At 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Carolina visits Montreal in a rematch of the 2026 Eastern Conference final, which Carolina won 4-1; neither club has started the season perfectly, but both are expected to remain near the top of the conference, according to ESPN. Also at 7 p.m. ET, Toronto hosts Nashville on ESPN+. Steven Stamkos — a Markham native — has all 625 of his career goals split between Tampa Bay and Nashville, including seven scored against the Maple Leafs in Toronto. Auston Matthews had a two-goal game the last time the Predators were in Toronto in a 7-4 win.

Detroit, still searching for its first victory after a chaotic summer, hosts Ottawa at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Newly appointed Senators captain Thomas Chabot leads the team in scoring and is averaging 27:06 of ice time per game, according to ESPN. At the same time, the Utah Mammoth visit the New Jersey Devils after a 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Sunday; the Devils swept their two meetings with the Mammoth last season (2-1 on Dec. 19 and 4-1 on Jan. 3).

The Battle of New York begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The clubs have met 340 times all-time, with the Rangers holding a 161-150-19-10 series lead, according to ESPN. The Islanders have won five of eight playoff series between the teams, though the rivals have not met since 1994. The game could feature a goaltending matchup between Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin and Islanders starter Ilya Sorokin; ESPN notes the two have been friends since age 16 and that Sorokin is godfather to Shesterkin’s son, Timofey.

Later games include St. Louis at Chicago (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+) and Vegas at Seattle (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+). The Blues and Blackhawks split their most recent playoff meetings with Chicago winning in 2014 and St. Louis prevailing in 2016; the Blackhawks are still seeking a first win in 2026. The Kraken have jumped to sixth in the league in goals per game (4.33) after finishing 28th last season (2.73), according to ESPN, while Vegas is listed at -166 with a 5.5 over/under in the published lines.