Utah Mammoth at Rangers headlines five-game NHL Sunday

After a 13-game Saturday, the NHL schedule trims to five contests Sunday, capped by Utah Mammoth at New York Rangers in a matchup highlighted by a high-profile offseason trade, according to ESPN. Odds for the games are listed by DraftKings and subject to change.

Winnipeg visits Detroit in an early tilt (1 p.m. ET, NHL Network). Both clubs lost their season openers Friday. The game carries storyline intrigue off the ice: Detroit captain Dylan Larkin indicated he wanted out this spring and was jeered at the Red Wings’ home opener, and Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck has an active trade request. Odds: DET -125, O/U 5.5.

The Mammoth-Rangers meeting (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+) is the first trip to Madison Square Garden for Vincent Trocheck since Utah acquired the veteran center from New York for defenseman Sean Durzi, forward Cole Beaudoin and a 2027 third-round pick. Trocheck and the Mammoth will look to grab important divisional points while Durzi remains part of the Rangers’ plans. Odds: NYR -135, O/U 5.5.

Florida at Anaheim (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+) includes Radko Gudas’ first return to the Honda Center since being traded to the Panthers; Gudas had been named the Ducks’ captain before the move. The Panthers will be without captain Aleksander Barkov, who has been placed on LTIR and will miss at least 10 games but whose injury is not believed to be season-ending. Odds: FLA -130, O/U 6.5.

Calgary travels to Seattle (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+) for a rematch after the Kraken beat the Flames 6-1 in the first meeting, with Vince Dunn recording a goal and two assists. Both clubs are playing the second game of back-to-back sets. Later, Vegas visits Vancouver (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+); the Golden Knights are favored and the Canucks have already beaten Edmonton and engaged in a 9-7 contest in their early schedule. Odds: SEA -135 and VGK -230, respective over/unders noted by DraftKings.

Other notes from the weekend: Igor Shesterkin became the first goalie in Rangers history to score a goal; Penguins forward Andrei Kuzmenko will wear No. 62 to honor his father, who died in a bear attack; and fans can stream games via the NHL streaming hub and the ESPN App.